Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin’s Morning Romance In Bigg Boss 14 House Make JasLy Fans Go Aww [Video]

Ever since Jasmin Bhasin entered the Bigg Boss 14 house during the Connection Week to support Aly Goni, fans can't stop gushing over the cute chemistry between JasLy. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Aly and Jasmin were seen getting cosy with each other in the morning.

When Bigg Boss played a morning alarm song 'Uff Teri Ada' to which housemates started dancing. On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin went closer to her beau Aly Goni and hugged him tightly. The couple got cosy on the bed and made their fans feel loved. The video of their morning romance was uploaded on Jasmin's official Instagram handle.

The fan-made video shows the couple madly in love with each other and the song 'Befikra' can be heard in the same. JasLy fans reacted to the video in the comment section. One user wrote, "Soooooo cute," while another user commented, "Love."

Notably, Aly Goni's co-star from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Krishna Mukherjee said, "Awwwww babies." For the unversed, earlier, the Kuch Toh Hai actress had praised Aly for his game inside Bigg Boss 14 house. "I feel Aly has the chance to win the show. He will win. He handles people in the game show with so much love and it is commendable," she had told Times of India.

Coming back to the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin had a big argument during Ticket To Finale task. Rubina and Aly were having some conversation about the task, but Jasmin interfered and slammed Rubina for bashing Aly. Later, Rubina asked her to stay away from their conversation, as she is no more part of the game.

Their argument turned ugly and left housemates shocked. Looks like Jasmin and Rubina are no more friends now. What do you think about their equation? Do let us know!

