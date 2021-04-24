Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega Teaser: Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin’s Track Speaks Of Betrayal And Love

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin sent their fans into a frenzy when they revealed the first look of their upcoming song 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega'. The track has been crooned by Vishal Mishra and the couple looked regal and intense in their traditional avatars in the poster of the same. Now ahead of the song's release, Jasmin and Aly have released the teaser of the same that will make fans even more excited about the song.

Talking about the same, the teaser shows Aly and Jasmin as a married couple. However, by the looks of it, it seems like the couple is living a loveless marriage as Aly's character is in love with someone else. Jasmin's character can be seen in tears on her wedding night and dons a pensive expression on the rest of the trailer. The teaser hints that the song talks about betrayal, love, self-respect and revenge. By the looks of it, both Jasmin and Aly have delivered a stellar performance in the same.

Sharing the same, Jasmin captioned it stating, "Ye jo jagah jagah dard ki kahaniyaan sunata hai, farebi hai, sab jhooth batata hai." These are also the lines that can be heard at the beginning of the teaser. Vishal himself went on to comment on the post stating that Aly and Jasmin look very cute together in the song. The teaser also received a shout-out from their Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Mahajan and Kuch To Hai actor Krishna Mukherjee. Take a look at the teaser of the song.

Earlier the couple had also released the first poster of the song. The poster had Aly looking dapper in a black kurta. While Jasmin looked resplendent in her bridal attire in the poster. Vishal also features in the lovely poster and can be seen standing against the backdrop of a monument and some flying pigeons. The song will soon be releasing on April 27, 2021, at 11 am.

This will mark the second music video of Aly and Jasmin. The two had earlier featured in the music video 'Tera Suit' crooned by Tony Kakkar. The song will soon cross around 100 million views on Youtube.