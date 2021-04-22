Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega Poster: Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Stun In Their Traditional Avatars

The moment of rejoicing is here for all the 'JasLy' fans once again as Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are all set to collaborate for another music video titled 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega'. The song has been crooned by the talented singer Vishal Mishra. Both Aly and Jasmin took to their social media handles to release the first look of the song.

Talking about the same, Aly and Jasmin seem to play a married couple in the song. Aly can be seen looking dapper in a black kurta in the poster. While Jasmin is looking resplendent in her bridal attire in the poster. Vishal also features in the poster and can be seen standing against the backdrop of a monument and some flying pigeons. The song will soon be released on April 27, 2021, at 11 am. The lyrics have been penned by Vishal Mishra and Kaushal Kishore. The song has been composed by Vishal while the music video has been helmed by Navjit Bhuttar. Take a look at the first poster of the same.

The track 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' marks the second music video of Aly and Jasmin. The two were earlier seen in the super hit track 'Tera Suit' that was crooned by Tony Kakkar. The song has gone on to exceed more than 90 million views on Youtube. By the first look of their second music video, Aly and Jasmin will inevitably create magic once again with their infectious chemistry.

Meanwhile, Aly Goni recently revealed how Jasmin Bhasin has celebrated Ramzan with his family in Jammu. The Bigg Boss 14 third runner-up who is currently in Jammu with his family owing to the lockdown has his ladylove also staying with them. Talking to ETimes about the same, he said that Jasmin decided to remain in Jammu till Eid since her shoot got cancelled. The actor further said that since his family is fond of Jasmin, they are happy that she is spending the occasion with them.

Aly also mentioned that this is not the first time that Jasmin is celebrating Ramzan with his family. The Naagin actor said that Jasmin has been celebrating the same with his family for the past three years. He concluded by stating that since Jasmin loves cooking, she also prepares the Iftari for the family.