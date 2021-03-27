Aly Goni Had An Adorable Comment For Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla During His Chat Session With Fans

Aly Goni recently conducted a chat session for his die-hard fans on his social media handle. His fans who were waiting for the same for a long time immediately started trending #AskAly and flooded him with their questions. One of the fans asked him to describe his co-contestants from Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in one line. Aly did not disappoint the fan and had an endearing reply for the same.

Talking about the same, the fan shared a beautiful picture of Rubina and Abhinav from one of their photoshoots inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The fan asked Aly to share his views on the couple during the latter's chat session. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor replied to the same stating, "They look amazing together" with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the tweet.

Apart from this, Aly Goni also answered some lovely questions surrounding his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin. For the unversed, Aly and Jasmin were close friends for a very long time but realized their love for each other in the reality show. The two have since then been going out on some romantic dates together and also send their 'JasLy' fans into a frenzy with their social media PDA.

One of the fans asked Aly when is he planning to tie the knot with Jasmin. To this, the Naagin actor said that the fan will get the invitation to the wedding whenever they are tying the knot. Apart from that, one of the fans also asked Aly whether he likes his ladylove in western or traditional attire. The actor was quick to reply that he prefers Jasmin in traditional attire.

Aly showed that he is every bit the loving and possessive beau when one of the fans asked what he will do if someone starts flirting with Jasmin. To this, he replied that no one can dare flirt with her in front of him. Apart from this, the actor hinted to a fan that his close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya has already started working on the romantic track which he had composed on Aly and Jasmin in the show.