Aly Goni Dances With GF Jasmin Bhasin’s Sweatshirt In Bigg Boss 14 House; Video Goes Viral

Jasmin Bhasin's eviction from Bigg Boss 14 house was indeed a devastating moment for her actor-boyfriend Aly Goni and their fans. Now, after her eviction, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor seems to be playing for himself and impressing audiences with his performance in the show. Well, Jasmin and Aly aka Jasly were considered as one of the cutest couples in the history of Bigg Boss. They even confessed their love for each other quite often.

Amidst all, recently, a video of Aly Goni from the Bigg Boss 14 house went viral on the internet. In the video, the actor can be seen dancing with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin's sweatshirt. Well, the moment will surely bring a smile on your face. The video was shared on Aly's official Twitter handle. The actor's team added Kabir Singh's romantic song 'Tera Ban Jaunga' in the background.

Apart from Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and others can also be seen enjoying his dance for Jasmin. Fans of Jasly must be going crazy over this video. Meanwhile, a latest report published in ETimes TV suggests that Jasmin Bhasin might enter the Bigg Boss 14 house soon.

A source close to a leading entertainment portal said, "Jasmin will be quarantined for a week from January 30. After completing the mandatory quarantine period, she will go inside the house for a week during the family week. People have loved Jasmin and Aly's jodi and have been demanding that the makers bring her back."

Well, fans can't wait to see Jasmin and Aly together again in the Bigg Boss 14 house. What about you? Do let us know in the comments section below.

