Aly Goni: Jasmin Bhasin Is The Best Gift I Have Got This Year

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni and Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin were just friends before they entered Bigg Boss 14 house. The duo realised their love for each other and confessed the same in the house. Recently, Aly celebrated his birthday with his family and ladylove in Kashmir. While talking to BT, the actor revealed that Jasmin is the best gift he got this year.

About his birthday, the actor said, "It has been a beautiful day. My family has planned a party for me now at night, so that's going to be fun. Jasmin and my family members have been pampering me all day. She got me my favourite headphones and a beautiful jacket. My family, too, had done some shopping before I came here; they bought things that I love like hoodies and watches. The best gift I have got this year is Jasmin."

The actor revealed that this year, he hopes things go well at work and in personal life. He added, "I want success and happiness, and I also want everything to continue the way it is. Everything is so good right now!"

Meanwhile, it was double celebration for Aly's family as apart from his birthday, his sister Ilham Goni recently delivered a baby girl. It has to be recalled that when his sister delivered the baby, he was still in the reality show and Bigg Boss had made a special announcement about the same. Aly also got to see the baby during a video call with his mother.

Also Read: Aly Goni Celebrates Birthday With GF Jasmin Bhasin & Family; Actress Calls Him Her Hero (Video)

Also Read: Himanshi Khurana Reveals The Reason Behind Turning Down John Abraham's Parmanu