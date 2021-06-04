Aly Goni On Issues Post Recovering From COVID-19: Can’t Even Walk More Than 15 Minutes

A few weeks ago, a Times of India report stated that Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had tested positive for COVID-19 when they were in Jammu. Fortunately, the lovebirds of Bigg Boss 14 recovered a week later. Notably, they never opened up about their COVID-19 diagnosis. But now, Aly Goni has revealed about his health post-recovery.

He recently took to his Twitter handle and informed fans that he is facing many issues post-recovery. Aly Goni tweeted, "After covid effects are so bad... laziness, body pain, headache and a lot. can't even walk more than 15mins.. please guys stay home and take care of ur self and family."

Looks like Aly Goni is going through a lot of trouble, and is very much concerned about people and asked them to stay safe amid this pandemic. For the unversed, in April, Jasmin and he had visited Jammu to meet his family where they got infected with the virus. Apart from them, Aly's family members - his mother, sister and her kids had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Not only Aly Goni, but Jasmin Bhasin's mother too was suffering from Coronavirus. Now, all of them have recovered. Meanwhile, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's love life has always been a topic of discussion on social media.

Jasly fans often ask them about their wedding plans, however, Aly and Jasmin revealed that they want to focus on their respective careers right now. During this time, they will also make their relationship stronger to take it to the next level. Interestingly, their common friend from the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul Vaidya has dedicated a song for Aly from Jasmin's point of view. The song 'Aly' is out now and it's getting immense love from the masses.