Aly Goni Reveals The Reason Behind Not Taking Up Work Currently

TV actor Aly Goni had tested positive for COVID-19 in May 2021 and successfully recovered from the same after a few days. However, post-recovery effects are still affecting the Bigg Boss 14 finalist. Sadly, he couldn't resume work due to it.

While revealing the reason behind not taking up work currently, Aly Goni told Spotboye, "I am getting a lot of offers but I am not deciding on anything right now. When I was diagnosed with COVID, I had to take some steroids for my lungs, and it had some side effects because of which I had put on weight. So, my first focus is to get back in shape."

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor also revealed that he has been offered several TV and OTT projects, but he will not accept anything until he gets fit and healthy. Aly Goni further stated, "I want to give my 100 per cent to whichever character I pick, so I need to be perfect before I come back on-screen."

Talking about his life and career, Aly Goni is dating actress Jasmin Bhasin. The duo came close in the Bigg Boss 14 house and developed a strong bond of love. After Bigg Boss, they are often spotted together in the city, and their fans are eagerly waiting for their marriage.

Aly Goni started his career in 2012 by participating in MTV Splitsvilla 5. He shot to fame with the role of Romi Bhalla in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor has also worked in shows like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Naagin 3 and so on. He was last seen in ZEE5 web series Jeet Ki Zid.