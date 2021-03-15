Aly Goni’s Brother Arslan Goni Is Dating Hrithik Roshan’s Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan? Read On

Fans were left shocked when actor Hrithik Roshan and his wife Sussanne Khan got separated after 14 years of marriage. However, the former couple impressed their fans by being excellent co-parents to their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. It seems now according to the latest developments that Sussanne has found love again. The interior designer might be dating none other than TV actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan have known each other for more than six months now. For the unversed, Arslan is a model and actor by profession and had met Sussanne through common friends in the industry. A source close to the fashion and interior designer revealed, "They have known each other for more than six months now. They met through common friends from the TV world. But recently, the two have gotten close."

The source also said that it is evident from Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan's body language that they are more than just friends. The two also spend a lot of time chilling together along with their other industry friends. The source added, "It's evident from their body language that they are more than just friends. Arslan and Sussanne often hang out together with their common friends from the TV industry. Considering that Sussanne Khan went through heartbreak with Hrithik Roshan in 2014, she has been taking things slowly."

However, neither Sussanne Khan nor Arslan Goni has commented on these speculations. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arslan has been roped in for Alt Balaji's web series, Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon. The actor will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the same. Sussanne on the other hand often shares some glimpses of her impeccable work for her furniture store, The Charcoal Project. Arslan had earlier also broken his silence on his brother, Aly Goni's relationship with TV actor Jasmin Bhasin who was also his co-contestant in Bigg Boss 14. Arslan had said that he was unaware of anything romantic brewing between Aly and Jasmin, the last time he had met them. However, he had added that Jasmin is a lovely girl.

