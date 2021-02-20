Aly Goni’s Brother On His Relationship With Jasmin Bhasin: Don’t Know What Is Going On

Bigg Boss 14 which will soon crown its winner tomorrow has not only seen some power-packed entertainment this season but was also witness to some power couples inside the house. From Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar to Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, the show saw these couples time and again painting the town red with their love. However, it was Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's relationship which truly blossomed on the show as they went on to become a 'couple' from being best friends. Now, Aly's brother Arslan Goni has also spoken about their relationship but has revealed during the same that he is not aware of any kind of a 'romantic equation' between the two.

Arslan Goni revealed that from the last time he met Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin together, he saw them as good friends. He also maintained that he wishes to speak to Aly about the latter's newfound romance with Jasmin before commenting on the same. Speaking to Zoom Digital on this he said, "To my knowledge, Aly and Jasmin are friends. That is as per my last meeting with them and the last time I met them, was obviously, I know them to be very good friends. Now obviously there is some romantic angle which is being talked about and being spoken about. But I would say is that as a respect to brother, till the time he doesn't say anything to me, I am not going to comment on it."

Aly Goni's brother also added that even though he finds Jasmin Bhasin to be a wonderful girl, he has no idea if there is more than friendship now between her and his brother. He further said, "I like Jasmin. She is a wonderful girl. But I don't know what is going on over there. I don't know if they have anything more than friendship. Lots of people are saying that it is looking like that but till the time he doesn't say something from his mouth to me, I will refrain from commenting on it."

Talking about Aly Goni's chances of winning, Arslan said that he is confident that Aly will end up winning. He also added that he is proud of his brother's game inside the show. He said, "I am 110 per cent confident that he will win! If he doesn't win, it will be a shame. Of course, he will. He is doing so well. He is making you laugh, cry, smile, everything jo hamare nau ras hote hain and poore Hindustan ko usne poore nau ras dikha diye. I am so proud of him. Before going, he was discussing with me ke bhai, don't know, should I go for it, I don't know what it will be like, I don't know if I will be able to stay in that house because you are scared of an experience which you have never had before." Talking about the show, the upcoming episode will see all the five finalists watching their final journey on the show and tomorrow one of them will bag the prestigious title of being the Bigg Boss 14 winner.