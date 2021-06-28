Aly Goni's Birthday Wish For Ladylove Jasmin Bhasin Is All Things Love

Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating her 31st birthday today (June 28). The actress has rung on her special day with beau Aly Goni and her close friends in Goa. Needless to say, Aly took to his social media handle to share a beautiful birthday wish for his ladylove.

Talking about the same, Aly Goni shared two adorable posts while wishing Jasmin. In one of the posts, he shared a compilation of his special memories with the Dil Se Dil Tak actress in Bigg Boss 14. He captioned the same stating, "I'm posting this video because this show was special. We were together 24/7 and we realised so many things. Thank u for always being on my side. Happy Birthday, Meri Jaan." Take a look at the video.

Jasmin Bhasin was quick to reply to the post stating, "Always Happiest Around You." Many other celebrities poured in birthday wishes for the Naagin 4 actress under the video. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Ruhaanika Dhawan and Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava wished Jasmin under the post. Aly and Jasmin's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants like Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant also wished the actress. Aly's former flame and cricketer Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Natasa Stankovic also wished Jasmin under the video. Aly's brother Arslan Goni's rumoured girlfriend and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also left a beautiful comment that said, "You both make such a beautiful couple. God bless u both limitless!! Happy birthday @jasminbhasin2806 big hug to u."

Not only this, Aly Goni shared another mushy post for Jasmin on her special day. He shared a series of endearing pictures with her. In one of the pictures, Jasmin can be seen planting a kiss on Aly's cheeks. The couple can be seen twinning in black. In another picture, Jasmin can be seen all smiles for the camera while posing with Aly. The Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress can be seen wearing a hot pink cold should top while Aly can be seen flaunting his dapper braided hairdo while sporting a yellow hoodie. In the last picture, the two can be seen posing against the backdrop of the sea. Take a look at the post.

The Bigg Boss 14 third runner-up captioned the post stating, "Sometimes I look at u and I wonder how I got to be so damn lucky. I don't have words to describe what all u have done for me. I just want to say thank u and I promise to be by your side always, no matter what. Best friend for life God bless u and stay happy always love u so much. Happy Birthday."