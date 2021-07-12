Aly Goni Takes Break From Twitter; Bigg Boss 14 Finalist Might Delete His Account For THIS Reason

Aly Goni and his actress-girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin enjoy a solid fan following on social media. The couple often gets praised for their chemistry and strong bond of love. Interestingly, because of their fame, Aly Goni's sister Ilham, who was quite active during Bigg Boss 14, has also trended on Twitter. Apart from her, Jasmin's BFF Pankaj Bhalla also get love from #Jasly fans.

However, Aly Goni's sister and Jasmin Bhasin's friend were recently trolled and abused by netizens. For the unversed, Aly, Ilham and her husband had gone to Goa to celebrate Jasmin's birthday. The celebration pictures went viral on social media, however, some netizens passed sarcastic comments at Ilham Goni. When Aly Goni came to know about his family being dragged into his social media mess, the actor decided to take a break from Twitter.

The Bigg Boss 14 finalist recently took to Twitter and wrote, "Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can't ignore. Bloody don't u dare drag my family here... I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this." (sic) "I m going off Twitter for a while... lots of love to my people peace out," (sic) Aly Goni added.

Let us tell you, Ilham Goni is not at all affected by such comments on Twitter. She gave a befitting reply to a user and said that Jasmin is important to her, hence, she won't say anything to anyone. Aly Goni's sister had tweeted, "Hahahah guys seriously? Abhi bhi vahi Sab chal raha hai? I won't say anything to anyone only because Jasmin is very important to me . Fan hi nahi banana hota mudda life mein rishte banane hote hai. I will pray for you all to get well soon and be respectful." (sic)

On the other hand, Pankaj Bhalla asked netizens to stop abusing Ilham and Aly. He wrote, "End it.. Anything addressed by anyone taunting or abusing Ilham Di or Aly. PLS Apologise. Abuses to Jasmin n her family who would apologise for that? Someone has to be brave enough on the other side to come out and say it to their members. Else these issues wont end." (sic)

Looks like, Aly Goni is totally miffed with such comments about his family, hence, he wants peace and stay away from negativity on social media. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor came close to Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14 and since then, they have been dating each other. Their fans are very excited about their wedding, however, the couple said that they are currently busy with their respective work commitments and don't have time for marriage.