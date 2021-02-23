Aly Goni On His Equation With Rubina Dilaik: Our Friendship Is Beautiful

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 saw Rubina Dilaik walking away with the winning trophy while Rahul Vaidya ended up as the runner-up. Aly Goni who was yet another strong contender of the show ended up as the third runner-up. Even though Aly accepted his journey ending before the top 3 contender's race for the trophy gracefully, many of his fans were upset and stated that the actor deserved to be in the top 3 positions of the same. After exiting the house, the actor had recently spoken about his fans being upset about his fate on the show. Apart from that Aly was also all praises for his bond with Rubina Dilaik whom he considered almost like his elder sister on the show.

Aly Goni revealed that his equation with Rubina Dilaik happened in an organic manner. He described their friendship to be beautiful. Speaking to Koimoi about the same, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor said that his relationship with Rubina was built in a natural and organic way. He said that as they bonded further, their friendship inside the house began to grow deeper. Remembering their fond moments on the show, Aly said that he and Rubina used to chat while cooking together. He also recalled their interactions during the early morning hours on the show. The actor said how Rubina used to calm him down whenever he used to lose his temper on the show. Aly called his friendship with Rubina to be a beautiful one.

Aly Goni also spoke about him ending up as the third runner-up on the show which made his fans upset. Many of his fans stated that the Naagin actor deserved to reach the Top 3 position on the show. Many of them also felt that Aly deserved to be at the Top 3 more than Nikki Tamboli. On this, Aly revealed that he was not aware of this state of disappointment amongst his fans as he was locked up inside the house around this time. Aly went on to add that he cannot change the final outcome of the result but he feels happy that his fans gave him so much love. The actor also revealed that his fans have all the right to be upset over this thing as they had connected with him strongly during his stint on the show. The actor was recently spotted at the airport with ladylove Jasmin Bhasin wherein the two were on their way to Jammu.

