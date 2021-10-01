Amaal Mallik & Jasmin Bhasin’s Song ‘Pyaar Ek Tarfaa’ Mesmerises Dance Deewane 3 Team

'Pyaar... Ek Tarfaa' reiterates that belief. Since its announcement and given the kind of people who came together to create this melodious journey, fans have been looking forward to the song. To keep the excitement up and just before the song goes live, Amaal Mallik and Jasmin Bhasin, who feature in the music video, will be seen giving audiences a glimpse of the track and let them savour the feel of it on an upcoming episode of popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3.

Looking resplendent in a yellow dress, Jasmin complimented Amaal, who looked dashing/debonair in an all-white ensemble, as they put forth an enchanting performance of 'Pyaar... Ek Tarfaa'. While Amaal sang a few lines, Jasmin set the mood with her expressions and smile. Judges of the show-Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia- contestants, host and the studio audience could not stop applauding and praising this beautiful song of love and separation, and of course their chemistry. Jasmin and Amaal also spoke about the song and what set it apart.

Jacqueline Fernandez And Yami Gautam Joins Colors TV's Dance Deewane 3 To Enliven The Ganpati Celebration

Sidharth Shukla Cremated: Jasmin Bhasin On Her Dil Se Dil Tak Co-Star's Untimely Demise; Read Statement

'Pyaar... Ek Tarfaa' has been penned by lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir and composed by Amaal. The mellifluous voices behind the track are by Shreya Ghoshal and Amaal himself. Produced by Sony Music, the song is expected to drop soon. Don't miss Amaal Mallik and Jasmin Bhasin spill the beans on 'Pyaar...Ek Tarfaa' on Dance Deewane Season 3, Sunday, October 3, at 8 pm, only on Colors TV.