Aman Verma On His Mother’s Demise Amid COVID 19 Crisis: Things Are Spiralling Out Of Control

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame actor Aman Verma’s mother passed away on April 18. The actor had shared the news on his social media account by penning an emotional note.

And now, in a recent interview, Aman has revealed that he hadn’t met his mother since before the pandemic as he was shooting and did not want her to contract the virus due to him. He shared that he was 12 minutes away from the hospital when his mother passed away. Aman told Hindustan Times, “I scared she would get Covid-19 due to me. She passed away 12 minutes before I reached the hospital. It is something that will stay with me.”

The actor’s 79-year-old mother slipped at home on April 11 and was admitted to a hospital in Noida after two days. Aman said she had tested negative for COVID-19 but had other health complications such as hypertension. He revealed that after 5 days, his mother’s oxygen saturation reduced to a dangerous level and she passed away.

Aman Verma also spoke about the pandemic’s second wave and the grave situation he experienced at the crematorium. The actor said, “It was heart-breaking and scary to see the queued up ambulances. Though last rites are supposed to be scared, but the electric crematorium got so crowded that eventually, they had to cremate non-Covid with Covid patients at the same time. It was scary.”

He went on to add, “No one is talking about what is happening in our country. Things are spiraling out of control. Every day, we are trying to hang in there. A lot of people are going through worse, including youngsters dying due to Covid just because they didn’t get medical help in time. People are going through losses and every day one hears of news of colleagues and peers passing away. It is a difficult time for everyone.”