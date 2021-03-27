Amar Upadhyay & His Molkki Co-Star Priyal Mahajan Test Positive For COVID-19

Recently, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and his co-star Aishwarya Sharma, Prem Bandhan's Manit Joura and Ariah Agarwal, Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali actors and crew members tested positive for COVID-19. As per TOI report, Molkki actors- Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan have been hit by the second wave of Coronavirus. Apparently, both actors are asymptomatic and have self-quarantined at home.

According to the report, Priyal tested positive a week ago while Amar got a positive report four-five days back.

A source associated with the show was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "There was an interesting track coming up in Molkki, but it will be postponed now. Since both the lead actors, Amar and Priyal have tested positive, the makers have changed the track. The team doesn't have a big bank of episodes and currently, the track shows how Purvi (Priyal) has been kidnapped. TV actors are working hard every day and the entire team is working with utmost precautions. But, recently, many actors have tested positive in the TV and film industry. It is important that people continue to exercise caution and take all precautions."

Priyal took to Instagram story to break the news. She wrote, "With COVID-19 being an inevitable and life halting disease we must all take precautions and practice safe measures. Unfortunately due to my working conditions I have to travel back and forth and I have tested positive for COVID."

She revealed that it is her ninth day but she is absolutely healthy and feeling fine. She added that she has isolated herself at home on doctors'and authorities' advice. She further added, "I wish you and your families the best of health and I hope you keep me in your prayers. And in no time I will be back to work to entertain you with my work and craft."

Also Read: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Actors & Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Also Read: Prem Bandhan's Manit Joura & Ariah Agarwal Test Positive For COVID-19