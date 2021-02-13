Bigg Boss 14: American Singer Shannon K Supports Rubina Dilaik, Says She Has Performed With Brilliance

The show Bigg Boss 14 is fast inching towards its finale and the fans along with some celebs are rooting for their favourite in the game. The latest to join the bandwagon is American singer Shannon K who recently revealed the contestant whom she wants to see as the winner of the show. The singer is supporting none other than Rubina Dilaik and has also given out some strong reasons for doing so.

Shannon K revealed that Rubina Dilaik has been her favourite from Day 1 of the show. The singer said that the Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actor has always stood for the right and has voiced out her opinion boldly, even if it meant standing against the entire house. Shannon said that she sees Rubina as the winner already.

Speaking to Spotboye about the same, Shannon K revealed that Rubina Dilaik has been her favourite since Day 1 as her journey has been beautiful and she has voiced her opinions openly. The singer said that there have been times that the whole Bigg Boss house was against Rubina but the nation stood by her. She added how the Choti Bahu actor performed with brilliance even in the most difficult situations.

She further said that Rubina has gone on to prove herself right with valid points even when she was constantly targeted. Shannon said that even in the Ticket To Finale task, Rubina had played by the rules and had also instructed her younger sister Jyotika to do the same. Lastly, she stated that she sees Rubina as the winner already. For the unversed, Shannon is the daughter of veteran singer Kumar Sanu and is the half-sister of Jaan Kumar Sanu who was also a contestant on the show.

Shannon K is not the only person to cheer for Rubina Dilaik on the show. Celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Karishma Tanna, Shrishty Rode, Abigail Pande, Vishal Singh, Amit Tandon, Rashami Desai, Ali Asgar and many others have showcased their support for Rubina on the show. The latest episode had seen her winning the Ticket To Finale task and making Nikki Tamboli the first finalist of the season. Her husband Abhinav Shukla who was recently evicted from the show has also urged all their fans to vote for her in the game.