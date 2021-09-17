Amit Tandon Doesn't Want To See Mouni Roy's Face Ever Again; Says 'That Girl Used My Wife'

Amit Tandon is quite miffed with Naagin actress Mouni Roy. Mouni was good friends with the actor's wife Ruby who is well-known celebrity dermatologist. She even considered Amit as her brother. But their friendship was affected after Ruby returned to India. It has to be recalled that Ruby got into a big trouble as she was put behind bars in Dubai. In fact, there were reports that stated that Mouni had taken care of Ruby-Amit's daughter Jiyana when Ruby was in jail, but after she returned to India, the two had not met.

It was said that Ruby and Mouni were not on talking terms and they don't follow each other on social media too. However, the reason for the same was not revealed. When ETimes TV asked Amit what happened between them and Mouni Roy, the actor was furious and said, "Mouni Roy who?"

When said she has done films like Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) and Gold, he said, "I usually don't give a s**t and here, I don't give a s**t. I know my wife Ruby won't say this but this took a lot out of her. I don't think I want to see Mouni Roy's face ever again. That girl used my wife. We thought she was genuine but when Ruby was in trouble, Mouni ne uska saath chhod diya. Jaise logon ke chehre badaltey hain, waise hi hua. We are seeing a new face of Mouni Roy; this is not the Mouni we knew."

He further added, "We perceived her as a genuine person, she has hurt Ruby's soul. Miss Roy, you left Ruby when she was at a low zero, today she is bigger than before. Ruby would do so much for everyone, she is so selfless; she would sacrifice her own food. There is no forgiveness for Mouni Roy from our side. I have told Ruby that if she ever accepts back in her life, I won't be around her, main toh phir gaya."

Amit also revealed that there are a lot of people whom they realised were not their true friends as they just saw the 'tamasha- Mercedes bik gayi, clinic bandh ho gaya', but there was no sorrow in their eyes. He added that everybody wants to have a drink with you and wants to party with you when your chips are high.