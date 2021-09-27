Amit Tandon: I Was More Wrong Than Ruby, I Am A Changed Man Today

Amit Tandon, who has recently been in the news for slamming Mouni Roy, revealed that he had faced a rough patch in his marital life with Ruby Tandon. The couple had got separated from each other due to compatibility issues and was on the verge to file a divorce in 2017. However, Ruby Tandon's arrest in Dubai, made them closer as Amit Tandon stand by her side like a strong pillar.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Amit Tandon said that the crisis made them come together again as they decided to call off their divorce. While recalling the past incidents, the Indian Idol 1 contestant said, they were not happy with each other and had stopped making efforts to save their marriage. The singer-actor said, "To be honest, I tasted success at a young age and felt invincible (smiles!). I felt that I could do anything. I have made mistakes... I have done things I am not proud of. Looking back, I feel all those mistakes were taking my wife away from me. Ruby came to me with complete love... she had left everything to be with me. I won't say I didn't value it, but I feel that we got married at an early age. I got married at 27. I wasn't mature then. The maturity set in six years later when I started to realise the importance of family, especially after the birth of my child. Par ek baar do logo ke beech mein daraar aa jaye and if you don't fix it, the situation goes out of hand. So, though we were together, the gap had started widening."

Amit Tandon further revealed that they had decided to file for a divorce, however, Ruby Tandon's arrest in Dubai, renewed their perspective towards life. He said that she was emotionally broken and some close people had also abandoned them. Amit confessed that Ruby and he decided to make things work for their child. He said, "We love our daughter, but to resurrect our marriage just for her didn't seem right. How do you do that until you address issues with the relationship, understand each other better, be more appreciative and give each other time? That wasn't the case earlier. So, we made sure to bring about some changes in ourselves to be able to live with each other. We realised that the issues in our marriage had to be sorted or else there was no way out. But all's well that ends well. We are happy together now."

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Amit confessed that he was more wrong than Ruby when the marriage was falling apart. She was expecting supporting support from him, but he wasn't ready to give it. He feels fortunate that he got a second chance to rectify his mistakes. "I've always been in love with the idea of being in love, but I have found it difficult to build an emotional connection and that includes my previous relationships, too. Jo ek shaadi mein aapke partner se expectations hoti hain woh kisi hadd tak main nahi fulfill kar paaya. Eventually, there came a point when we wanted to rebuild the connection, but both of us had drifted apart. I was selfish in a way, but I realised it before it was too late. I feel fortunate that my life came back in order. Sabko second chance nahi milta and I am glad that ki hamein woh mila aur humne nibhaaya. We decided ki jo hua so hua but now, we will start from scratch and do it the right way. We will discuss our problems and be honest with each other," Amit said.

The actor concluded by saying that he won't repeat those mistakes again and will try to resolve them. Talking about his career, the actor has featured in several shows like Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Bhabhi, Dill Mill Gayye, Jeannie Aur Juju, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Adaalat, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and so on.