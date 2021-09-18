Amit Tandon: Mouni Roy Is Like A Stranger To Me

Amit Tandon recently slammed Mouni Roy as he feels that she broke the ties with him and his wife Ruby Tandon when they were in trouble. Let us tell you, in an interview with ETimes TV, the actor said that he doesn't want to see Mouni's face again.

Recently, Amit Tandon had a chat with India Forums, where he revealed some more details about their issue. He said, "If you notice, whatever I have spoken so far, this isn't the first time such a question has been asked, but when I first spoke about it, I wanted to empty my mind. I have always believed in being true to yourself, because how will you be true to others. In my case, I believe only those can hurt you, whom you are attached to. Mouni lived in my house, from Kyunki days when she came into the industry till probably she was in Naagin. The thing is that I saw a lot of changes in her, and I tried to ignore them. I think all actors are selfish, and if there's any actor who says that they are not selfish, I think they are lying, but I felt that we were real for her. Maybe I was connected to her as a brother and as someone in the industry, but she was more connected to my wife."

Amit Tandon further stated that he doesn't want to get into the details, but he was expecting her to be there for his wife during her tough times. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor said, "When Ruby hit rock bottom, it is like the flood gates had opened, and everyone had disappeared. And only those, whom we did not have expectations from, those were the people who came forward, but those who we expected to be there, went away, and she is one of those people."

The actor also said that he is genuinely hurt by Mouni Roy's behaviour in the past. He feels that Mouni is completely a stranger to him. "Today, whatever I see of her, that is not the person I know, I look at her as if it is just anybody else, I don't associate with that person, and she is like a stranger to me. It is coming from a place of hurt, and I know she might go around saying that 'oh, you will use my name' but I couldn't care less about her name, about her fame, all I know is call a spade a spade," Amit Tandon added.

Talking about Amit Tandon's career, he has featured in several TV shows like Adaalat, Dill Mill Gayye, Saath Nibaana Saathiya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and so on. He was also a contestant of Indian Idol 1.