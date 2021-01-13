Amitabh Bachchan Teases KBC 12 Contestant Who Will Get Married Soon, Asks If She Secretly Talks Over The Phone

The January 12 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 had roll-over contestant Afseen Naaz take to the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan. Afseen, who is an assistant professor from Bilaspur, Chattisgarh was presented by the 6th question for Rs 20,000 by the megastar. Afseen answered the question correctly and after this, Big B quizzed her and said that he has heard she is going to get married soon.

The contestant confirmed the news and shared that she will tie the knot on January 29. Mr Bachchan congratulated her whilst she added that it is an arranged marriage. The host then teased her and asked if they talk to each other, Afseen started blushing and revealed that they talk over the phone secretly.

For the unversed, Afseen went on to play a great game but got stuck at the Rs 50 lakh question. As she had already exhausted all of her lifelines and was unwilling to take a risk, Afseen decided to quit the show and took home the prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

The Rs 50 lakh question that Afseen couldn’t answer is as follows: Who was made the commander of the American- British-Dutch-Australian Command of the Allied Forces in 1942? It came with the following options A. Lord Willingdon B. Lord Linlithgow C. Lord Wavell D. Lord Mountbatten. The correct answer is C. Lord Wavell.

