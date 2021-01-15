Amitabh Bachchan Wraps Up Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Shoot; Says It Has Been A Long Last Day

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is one of the popular game show on Sony TV. Although this season didn't garner the expected ratings, the show managed to stay in the news and keep the viewers hooked to the television. After about more than three months of its premiere (it was premiered on September 28, 2020), the show will be going off air soon. The host of the show Amitabh Bachchan recently shot for the final episode and spoke about the experience of the last day shoot in his blog.

Amitabh said he is tired and apologised for the same as it was a very long last day of KBC shoot. He also added that the crew and the team were caring and hard working. And on the last day of shoot, the team gathered and remembered the months spent together.

Sharing a couple of pictures from the sets of KBC 12, Amitabh wrote in the blog, "...I am tired and retire .. my apologies .. its been a very long last day of KBC shoot .. I shall make up tomorrow ... But remember this .. work is work and must be accomplished with the entire sincerity at one's disposal ..

He further wrote, "The affection and love created gives a farewell to the last day of the shoot .. they all assemble together .. the wish is to never stop but to keep going on .. I do hope this can happen again soon .. the crew and the team were so caring and hard working .. it was quite a stretch to pull away from the sets ..."

He concluded by writing, "And all the team gathered round in fond remembrance of the months spent together and the efforts made by each .. love and care and affection and gifts of appreciation exchanged hands and there is extreme gratefulness for the gesture from the entire team .. its moving .. and tears up .. but ... tomorrow is another day ..." (sic)

