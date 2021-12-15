Amruta Khanvilkar Says ‘Vicky Jain And Ankita Lokhande Are Made For Each Other’

Ankita Lokhande recently tied the knot with Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021, at Mumbai's famous Grand Hyatt Hotel. The couple's wedding ceremony was attended by all their close friends such as Amruta Khanvilkar, Abhidnya Bhave, Mahesh Shetty, Srishty Rode and so on. Talking about Amruta Khanvilkar, the actress has been sharing a strong bond of friendship with Ankita Lokhande since 2004.

For the unversed, both the divas met on the show Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj. Amruta Khanvilkar is very much happy for Ankita Lokhande as she found a person like Vicky Jain in her life. The Raazi star revealed that when Ankita's ex-husband and Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away, Vicky stood by her like a rock during her tough times.

In conversation with ETimes TV, Amruta said, "Ankita is an amazing woman but Vicky also helped her sail through some of her toughest times. So, seeing them get married was a very happy moment for me. Vicky and Ankita are made for each other and I am happy that she is now looking forward to new, happy beginnings."

Amruta Khanvilkar further stated that Ankita and Vicky's wedding was like a fairy tale event and she had a blast at her wedding. While sharing her thoughts about the grand wedding, she stated, "Due to the pandemic they did cut down on some people and only the people present in the hotel attended it, but I had a great time. I didn't realise how I was changing into outfits one by one and just dancing away with Ankita."

Let us tell you, Amruta Khanvilkar has worked in several Bollywood movies such as Raazi, Malang and so on. She has predominantly worked in Marathi films. He notably Marathi films are Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Baji, Well Done Baby, Arjun, Golmaal, Saade Maade Teen and so on.