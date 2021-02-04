Anas Rashid Introduces His Newborn Son Khabib To The World By Sharing A Cute Video; Watch

As we all know Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Anas Rashid blessed with a baby boy on December 17, 2020. The actor had shared the good news on his Instagram handle. And now, Anas has finally introduced his second child son Khabib Anas Rashid to the world by sharing a cute video on Instagram.

Anas captioned the video as, "Sorry guys I don't need any introduction😀 What you may guess is " I'm the future",,,,🌟🇮🇳Insha'Allah.."

Watch the video here

In the video, one can see baby Khabib looking adorable as he is seeing the world with his cute little eyes. Anas looks quite happy while introducing his son to the world. For the unversed, Anas married Heena Iqbal three years ago, and have a daughter Aayat. The actor shares his daughter's pictures quite often on social media.

While speaking about the parenting experience, the Diya Aur Baati Hum actor told ETimes TV, "We are very happy to welcome a baby boy to our family. My daddy duties are not getting over any time soon! Soon after our first child, Aayat, was born, I had become a hands-on father. And now with Khabib, my duties will continue."

Talking about Anas Rashid's acting career, the actor has featured in several TV shows such as Kahiin To Hoga, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan and others. Notably, he made his debut in movies with Punjabi film Nankana (2018), starring Gurdas Maan in the lead role.

