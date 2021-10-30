Anchal Sahu Aka Bondita On Barrister Babu Going Off-Air: I Was Shattered, Broken & Cried

Barrister Babu is all set to go off-air soon. Rashmi Sharma's show Sirf Tum starring Vivian D'sena and Eisha Singh will be replacing the show. Recently, Pravisht Mishra, who plays the role of Anirudh, spoke about the show going off-air. Now, his co-star, who plays the role of (grown-up) Bondita, opened up about the show going off-air.

The actress said that she was disappointed, shattered, broken and cried bitterly when she got to know about her show going off-air.

Anchal was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "The first reaction was of course was a big disappointment. I was actually shattered and broken when I got the news, I began to shiver badly and also cried bitterly. It wasn't expected at but we have to accept it. Yes, it was a major disappointment."

She said that although she had been a part of the show for about four months, she always felt that she has been a part of the show since the beginning. She added that she was so connected in this short span and learnt something new everyday. She further added that it feels like yesterday and just when she had begun to enjoy her character, the show is going off-air. She added that it is painful, but they need to move on.

When asked what she will miss the most, she said, "I am going to miss being Bondita on the sets of Barrister Babu, I will miss each and every face that I saw on the sets of Barrister Babu, I was so accustomed to seeing them every day that it frightens me, how would I cope with this void that shall stay for some time. I am going to miss Pravisht, and all my co-actors, not just them but the whole team. It has been a family that I shall not see together in a few days now. I still can't imagine I won't be meeting them every day."

Anchal concluded by saying 'Main Tenu Phir Milangi' and thanked everyone for their immense love and hopes that they will continue to support her in future as well.