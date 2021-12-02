Aneri Vajani Is Glad To Join Anupamaa Cast; Talks About Trolls & Her alleged relationship With Harsh Rajput

Anupamaa is one of the most-watched and loved shows on television. Recently, there were speculations that Aneri Vajani will be entering the show. The latest report suggests that the Beyhadh actress has been roped in to play a pivotal character in the show and her track will change the dynamics of the equation between the main cast members.

About her entry in the show, Aneri was quoted by TOI as saying, "I went for a meeting with Mr Rajan Shahi and within an hour, he signed me for Anupamaa. We were quite keen to work together and I am glad it's happening finally. In fact, I had auditioned for the lead role in his show, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. However, the deal failed to materialise and I bagged Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, which again was a beautiful project. As they say, everything happens for the better."

Her previous show Pavitra Bhagya ended on October 2020. The actress revealed that she didn't take up anything in between as nothing interesting come her way. She added that she has always taken up the role that interested her and weren't repetitive. She added that she doesn't mind taking mini breaks in between the projects, and as an artist, she is greedy for characters that excite and intrigue her.

Aneri believes in following heart, which is evident on social media. Despite getting trolled for being skinning, the actress continues to post pictures without letting toxicity affect her.

She said, "What people fail to understand is that just like calling someone overweight, calling someone thin amounts to body-shaming, too. I don't pay heed to what they have to say about my weight on social media. In fact, I take it in my stride. I can eat as much as I want to and still maintain my weight by working out just three days a week. People need to work harder to attain that."

Aneri speculated to be in relationship with her Crazy Stupid Ishq co-actor Harsh Rajput. Regarding the same, she said that she doesn't want to talk about her personal life. She added that at the moment, her energies are focused on work and wants to first achieve everything that she has set out for. It's only after getting settled professionally she said that she would think about relationships. She concluded by saying that she will speack about this aspect of her life when she feels that the time is right.