Aniruddh Dave Discharged After 55 Days Of Hospitalisation Due To COVID-19; Says 'Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main'

Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave, who was hospitalised due to COVID-19, had been critically ill for almost two months. It was said that his oxygen levels deteriorated because of which he was shifted to the ICU. His wife had shared a post and requested everyone to pray for the actor. Finally, everyone's prayers have been heard and the actor is finally discharged from the hospital after 55 days.

Aniruddh shared a picture with the hospital staff in which he was seen wearing white kurta pyjama along with a pair of sunglasses. In his post, he thanked everyone and said that he is ready to face life.

He tweeted, "Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude."

In a video shared by a team of actor, Aniruddh was seen thanking the medical team at the hospital for looking after him and called them 'real heroes'. He said, "This is a new life and I will never forget the love I got from all of you." The entire hospital cheered the actor, who later posed pictures with them before he stepped into his car and drove off.

According to TOI report, Aniruddh left from Bhopal accompanied by his father Vitin Kumar Dave, sister Paridhi, and brother-in-law Prakash Sharma. The actor will reach Kota today evening. The actor had apparently tested negative quite sometime ago, but since he was suffering from post-COVID complications, he had to be under medical observation.

Last month, on his wife Shubhi's birthday Aniruddh had penned an emotional note for his wife on her birthday. In his post, he had revealed how his wife and son Anishq gave him hope to fight COVID-19. He had written how he has been struggling each day and how his wife has been his strength. He had said that he was missing her, but said that they will celebrate their birthday together on July 21.