Aniruddh Dave In ICU After Testing Positive For COVID 19; Ajay Singh Chaudhary Informs His Health Is Improving

Patiala Babes fame Aniruddh Dave had tested positive for Coronavirus a few days back. The actor had taken to his social media account to inform his fans and well-wishers about his diagnosis. Aniruddh was shooting for a web series in Bhopal at the time and hence decided to isolate himself in a house.

However, as per the recent developments, the actor has been shifted to the ICU. Aniruddh’s friend and actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary has shared more details about his health in an interview TOI.

Ajay who is in touch with Aniruddh’s doctors and family said, “Aniruddh was shooting in Bhopal for a series when he tested positive. He decided to stay back instead of flying to Mumbai and undergoing treatment here. He was being treated in Bhopal, but his recent reports suggest that his infection is more than normal and thus, has been shifted to the ICU. He had to be shifted to the intensive care unit, because his oxygen levels could have fluctuated owing to the infection.”

Ajay added that they cannot fly to Bhopal and be with him at the moment due to the COVID crisis. However, they are trying to help him and are in touch with the medical team.

TV Actor Aastha Chaudhary also shared the news about Aniruddh’s health on her social media and requested people to pray for her friend. Aastha, who has been a part of shows such as Uttaran and Veera wrote on her Instagram story, “Need prayers for our friend @anirudh_dave. He is in ICU. Plz spare a minute and pray for him.”