Aniruddh Dave In ICU After Testing Positive For COVID 19; Nia Sharma, Ronit Roy & Other TV Celebs Pray For Him

Patiala Babes fame Aniruddh Dave had tested positive for Coronavirus a few days back. The actor had taken to his social media account to inform his fans and well-wishers about his diagnosis. Aniruddh was shooting for a web series in Bhopal at the time and hence decided to isolate himself in a house. However, as per the recent developments, the actor has been shifted to the ICU as his condition has deteriorated.

Now, Aniruddh’s wife Shubhi took to social media today and posted a heartbreaking note about rushing to take care of Aniruddh whilst leaving their two-month-old baby behind. For the unversed, Aniruddh and Shubhi recently welcomed his first child, a baby boy back in February this year. Shubhi revealed in her post that even though their baby Anishq was dependent on her, she had to leave him behind to take care of Aniruddh who is critically ill at the moment.

She shared a picture of Aniruddh holding their baby and wrote, "While im on d way to Aniruddh whos critically suffering at d moment .. i had to leave back home my 2 month old Anishq and this definitely a biggest challenge i have faced as he on one side he is dependent on me as i ws nursing him & on d other side i need to be beside Aniruddh as well .. Having d toughest time of my life . PLEASE PRAY ,I request every dear ones, our frds,family, colleagues,fans of Aniruddh. Is waqt Mere Aniruddh aur Anishq ke Papa ko aapke prayers ki bahut bahut zarurat hai .. hum sab milkar usko theek kar sakte hain .. aap sab uski wellbeing ke liye pray kare (sic)." Check out the post below:

TV Actor Aastha Chaudhary also shared the news about Aniruddh’s health on her social media and requested people to pray for her friend. Aastha, who has been a part of shows such as Uttaran and Veera wrote on her Instagram story, “Need prayers for our friend @anirudh_dave. He is in ICU. Plz spare a minute and pray for him.”

Nia Sharma tweeted about Aniruddh and urged everyone to pray for him. The actress wrote, "He is fighting a battle in the ICU… he needs a lot of prayers and wishes . I truly and desperately wish for your recovery Annirudh.. You have a lot ahead of you my friend… your lil one is waiting for you…!! Come Backkkkkk @aniruddh_dave."

He is fighting a battle in the ICU… he needs a lot of prayers and wishes . I truly and desperately wish for your recovery Annirudh.. You have a lot ahead of you my friend… your lil one is waiting for you…!! Come Backkkkkk ❤️@aniruddh_dave pic.twitter.com/lKzIx6d9Ys — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) May 1, 2021

Arjun Bijlani and Kishwer Merchant also shared the news on social media and requested everyone to pray for the actor. Meanwhile, actor Rohit shared a picture with Aniruddh and wrote, "Just heard that @aniruddh_dave My friend my bro is in ICU with COVID. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery. Get well soon." Take a look!