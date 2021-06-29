Aniruddh Dave On His COVID-19 Battle: My Body Had Given Up & I Didn’t Know If I Would Wake Up Next Day

Patiala Babes Fame Aniruddh Dave was treated for 55 days in a Bhopal hospital after contracting COVID-19 in April. The actor’s oxygen levels had deteriorated and he was fighting for his life in the ICU. Aniruddh finally won his battle against the vicious virus and was finally discharged recently on June 25.

Now, he has opened up about his battle with COVID-19 in an interview with HT. The actor recalled his 55 days of hospitalisation and confessed that staying positive was not easy. Aniruddh said, “My condition was getting worse and the hospital authorities called my wife Shubhi to see me. When she came I was not able to recognise her. My body and mind had given up. I was not sure whether I will open my eyes the next day. For 45 days I was on oxygen.”

He went on to add, “To see patients who are suffering, severe cases with various infections, hearing them howling in pain was quite tough to say the least. Himmat rakhna mushkil tha. It was a painful time and one couldn’t shut them out either as everyone was in one room in the ICU. After I shifted to a private room, the hustle-bustle of the hospital and watching emergency situations being dealt with was something I can never forget. Staying positive was not easy.”

For the unversed, Aniruddh had tested positive when he was shooting for a web series in Bhopal. His wife, Shubhi Ahuja had to leave their then-two-month-old son, Anishq at home to be with Dave. The actor’s friends from the industry along with his fans from across the nation had prayed for his well-being.

Aniruddh thanked his family, friends, and hospital staff for their support when he got discharged last week. He admits in his interview that the love and support he received helped him tremendously. The actor is currently at his in-laws’ home in Kota and has been advised bed rest for a month. He is taking things slowly but still feels fatigue if he stays up for a long time. However, he hopes to get back to work as soon as possible.