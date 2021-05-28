Aniruddh Dave Wishes Wife On Her Birthday From Hospital; Reveals How She & Son Gave Him Hope To Fight COVID-19

Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised for the same. He was admitted to ICU and is still in support of oxygen. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and penned an emotional note for his wife Shubhi on her birthday. In his post, he revealed how his wife and son Anishq gave him hope to fight COVID-19.

Sharing how he is been struggling each day and how his wife has been his strength, he wrote, "Happy birthday Shubhi - 🥳😘 Dear @shubhiahuja this wish is very different in this difficult time..hmmm todays my 29 day in the hospital.. (not counting days otherswise, ab chhod diye din ginne) but u and Anishq actually making me strong every day saying this.Oh Fighter n my papa is strongest which is giving me immense strength to fight to keep calm, to sustain, to keep patience.. ha ha ha Dekh,patient hoon toh patience rakhna hi hoga. 15 saal se mumbai mein sirf patience hi seekha hai..."

COVID Positive Aniruddh Dave Is Out Of ICU, Actor Thanks Fans For Prayers And Shares A Picture With Son

He further wrote how his wife without being vaccinated, leaving their little son at home, came all the way to see him and how she requested everyone to pray for him, which he saw after 19 days. The actor even thanked everyone for their prayers and said that he will reply to them soon.

Aniruddh Dave Still Recovering And Hasn't Undergone Covid Test, Confirms Wife Shubhi Ahuja

He wrote, "I would have actually given up on 30, 1 and 2 when you had come to see me, thou I couldn't recollect you, main nahin pehchan pa raha tha kisi ko. but once in some reverb sound someone said shubhi had come to see u once in ICU. And I thought non vaccinated ,non covid history u came all the way to see me, leaving anishq, when doctor said. Situation is critical,infection is severe, U and my son.Gave me an example of courage... this is the very tough time where everyday I lose hope n everyday you boost, allure me saying, anishq ko swimming,skating aur mere jaisa horse rider banana hai... "

Click here to read his full post

Aniruddh concluded by saying that he is missing her, however, they will celebrate their birthday together on July 21. He wrote, "A very happy birthday my more then better half.. and yes shubhi,its ok. if on this birthday we are not together... this is year on my bday 21 july will celebrate two birthdays. One is yours and other is for New life.. much love - anishq (mera shopu) ke papa ....happy birthday. Jaldi wapis lautunga.... lets all wish @shubhiahuja a very happy birthday 🎂 🥳 ❤🙏🤗😘."