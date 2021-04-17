Anita Hassanandani Shares A Kiss With Husband Rohit Reddy While Others ‘Spy’ On Them

Actor Anita Hassanandani's birthday bash that she rang in along with her husband Rohit Reddy and her industry friends was a fun-filled affair. Recently Rohit took to his social media handle to share some mushy pictures wherein he can be seen stealing a kiss with his wife. However, the romantic scenario soon turned out to be a hilarious situation when the couple realized that there may be others who are spying on their moment.

Talking about the same, Rohit took to his social media account to share the pictures wherein he can be seen kissing the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor. The pictures scream of love and bliss but however, it is soon revealed that the couple is not having a 'private' time as they thought. The second picture shared by Rohit shows the guests in their party clicking the couple's pictures during their mushy moment. Anita's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Aditi Bhatia's face can also be visible in the picture as she joins the others to click a picture of the couple.

The third picture had the couple looking at one of the pictures that were clicked by their guests. The Naagin actor's husband also had a funny caption with the same. Rohit stated, "I love all those private moments we spend together without anyone watching over. SWIPE TO SEE THE PROOF." Take a look at the same.

Actors like Tisca Chopra, Tannaz Irani, Sameera Reddy were left in splits by the delightful post. Anita also commented on the post tagging her close friend and TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor along with actor Krystle D'souza stating, "Let's go to Goa for many such private moments." The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor had also shared a glimpse of her 40th birthday celebration on her social media account that was all things fun.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy had welcomed their baby boy Aaravv in February this year. The couple wins the internet time and again by sharing some adorable pictures and videos of their little munchkin. Not only this, but they have also created a cute social media profile for their son.