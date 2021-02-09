Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy Welcome Baby Boy; Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta & Others Congratulate

Recently, Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath and Nakuul Mehta-Jankee were blessed with baby boy. Karanvir Bohra-Teejay welcomed baby girl. Now, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy have welcomed baby boy on February 9, 2021. Rohit shared the good news on his Instagram account. Sharing an adorable picture with Anita and had 'It's a boy' and date '09/02/21', Rohit wrote, "Oh Boy!"

Fans and friends from the television industry congratulated the couple. Take a look at a few comments!

• Hina Khan: Congratulations Anita and Rohit 🙌

• Karanvir Bohra: Yahooooooo! Congratulations❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

• Bharti Singh: Congratulations bhai😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

• Nakuul Mehta: ❤️❤️❤️

• Jankee: Many congratulations you guysssss 😍😍😍😍

• Kishwer Merchant: Omg congratulations u guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

• Rahull Sharma: Heartiest Congratulations! 🎉❤️

• Ridhi Dogra: Yaaaaayyyyyu

Ekta Kapoor also shared a video which featured new parents Rohit and Anita, and captioned it as, "Boy! I'm also a parent, 😂 aunt Parent @anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa congoooo."

Recently, Anita spoke about her first pregnancy. While talking to Times Now, Anita had said, "I feel so ready! We have also put together a very special crib just for our baby-to-be. In fact, I have done so many photoshoots but nothing can compare to the fun I had during my maternity shoot."

