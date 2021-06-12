Anita Hassanandani Clarifies She's NOT Quitting Her First Love Acting

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anita Hassanandani gave birth to baby boy in February. Ever since then, motherhood has kept her busy. Although she is not seen on-screen, the actress is active on social media and has been even sharing cute pictures and videos of her baby. Recently, in an interview with TOI, the Naagin actress had said that 'it's not about the pandemic, she would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic' and added that 'work is the last thing on my mind right now and doesn't know when she will get back.

With these statements, many guessed that the actress is quitting acting. However, now she has clarified about the same saying she is not quitting acting.

In her latest tweet, calling acting as her first love, she said that she never said she will quit acting. Anita clarified that she had just said that her current focus is Aarav and will resume work when she is ready.

Anita tweeted, "It's all over that I'm quitting my first love ACTING. I never said that.... All I said was that my focus right now is my child.... Aaravv is my priority... I will resume work when I'm ready 🌈💫❤️."

Sidharth Shukla, Parth Samthaan To Mohsin Khan & Neil Bhatt, Here Are 20 Most Desirable Men On TV

Puncch Beat's Priyank Sharma & Siddharth Sharma Have Stopped Talking?

Meanwhile, the actress, who is busy with her baby, is happy that her husband Rohit Reddy is also at home with her. She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "This is a phase when your child is growing up and if you miss out on this time, then you will never have it again. I am glad that Rohit spends a lot of time with Aaravv bonding with him. Rohit being at home right now is a great thing for both Aaravv and me. Of course the pandemic situation is really sad and we are all hoping for things to improve."