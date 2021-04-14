Anita Hassanandani's Lockdown Birthday Celebration: Husband Rohit Wishes Her In The Most Interesting Way

Anita Hassanandani, who recently gave birth to a baby boy, turned 40 today (April 14). The actress rang in her birthday with husband Rohit Reddy and shared her 'midnight' celebration video on her Instagram account. On the other hand, Rohit shared a video in which he wished his wife in the most interesting way.

He replied to Anita's fan's question, which was, "Wish your wife in the most interesting way," through a video, in which he was seen saying, "Well, where do I start. I can say all cheesy things just like any other husband like- you are the best thing that has ever happened to me; you make me a better person; you are my pillar of strength and you make me feel complete. But you already know all of that, so I will just say Happy Birthday and I love you."

Rohit captioned the video as, "I usually hate to use the F word, but.... You're FORTY! Happy Birthday wifey! @anitahassanandani." He also shared a picture in which Anita was seen peacefully sleeping and Happy Birthday written on her cheeks, and wrote, "To the woman of my dreams, who is an eternal sleeping beauty, and inadvertently a part of all my stupid pranks! Happy Birthday love!"

Meanwhile, Rohit had organised a small midnight birthday party at home, Anita shared the video and captioned it as, "LockDown Birthday 2021."

The video opened with a red heart shaped balloon that had 'Happy Birthday' written on it and there were lot of red roses. Anita was seen all happy sitting in front of a table which had three yummy cakes and the wall behind was decorated with heart and star shaped balloons, and one sign also said '40', signifying her 40th birthday. Anita and Rohit were seen celebrating by planting kisses on each others' cheeks.

Anita's fans and friends from the industry- Shireen Mirza, Mouni Roy, Shraddha Arya, Mahhi Vij, Smriti Irani, Drashti Dhami and others wished her on her special day by commenting on her post.

