Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy Celebrate In ‘Pawri’ Style As Their Baby Boy Aaravv Turns A Month Old

Actress Anita Hassanandani and her hubby Rohit Reddy welcomed their baby boy last month on February 9. Rohit had first shared the news in an adorable post on social media. The couple has been sharing adorable pictures and videos of baby Aaravv ever since then with their fans.

And today, as their baby boy turned a month old, and the doting parents celebrated the occasion by sharing a series of cute pictures. Anita also shared an adorable video in the viral 'Pawri’ trend on Aaravv’s Instagram handle.

In the video, she gave us a glimpse of the décor and the lovely balloons in his room whilst using the popular 'Pawri’ track in the background. Baby Aaravv is seen dressed in a blue and yellow outfit, and he looks too cute for words. Anita shared the post with the caption, “And today I’m a month old.” Take a look!

Many celebrity friends including Kishwer Merchant, Smriti Khanna, and others also showered their love on the video in the comments section.

For the unversed, Anita and Rohit, have been married for over 7 years now. The couple embraced parenthood for the very first time this year. Rohit is a successful businessman and Anita has been a part of many successful TV shows in a career spanning more than two decades.

