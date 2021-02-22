Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy Introduce Son Aaravv To The World With An ‘Explosive’ Video; Watch

TV actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed the baby boy on February 9, 2021. Ever since the couple became proud parents, their fans were eagerly waiting to know the name of their son. And now, Anita and Rohit have finally revealed the name of their newborn baby boy by sharing an 'explosive' video on Instagram.

Anita Hassanandani captioned the video as, "And our baby AARAVV has arrived 💣😍🎈❣️ 9/02/2021."

In the above video, a large bomb can be seen painted on Anita Hassanandani's baby bump. As the bomb 'explodes', their son Aaravv appears in the video, who is seen sleeping in their arms. The video looks adorable as the parents are very happy with his arrival.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Anita Hassanandani had shared her family's reaction after she gave birth to Aaravv. She said, "They were all teary-eyed, so amazed, and ecstatic. Something like this is always full of mixed emotions, they are very happy."

For the unversed, a few days ago, comedian Bharti Singh unintentionally revealed Anita and Rohit's son's name on social media. Bharti had shared a video of a hamper sent to the proud parents with a card that mentioned Aaravv's new Instagram page.

Coming back to Anita and Rohit, the couple tied the knot in 2013. The actress announced her pregnancy in October 2020.

