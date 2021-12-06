Anita Hassanandani Says She Can’t Be Shooting 15 Hours For 30 Days; Adds 'I'm Obsessed With Aaravv'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anita Hassanandani is enjoying motherhood and having good time with her family. The actress is in no rush to get back to work and wants to enjoy the precious moments with her son Aaravv.

At a press conference of Saurabh Tewari's Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain, Anita spoke about returning to acting and said that she cannot be shooting for 15 hours for 30 days in a month. She added that she wants to spend time with her son and give him her undivided attention.

She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I do a few social media endorsements and make appearances. In such a scenario, a daily soap doesn't figure on the list. I can't be shooting 15 hours for 30 days in a month. When I conceived, I had decided that I would enjoy motherhood for at least two years. I want to spend time with my son and give him my undivided attention. I have been working since the age of 16 and am happy to let my work take a back seat for some time. Let Rohit (Reddy, her husband) do all the hard work while I enjoy."

About motherhood, the actress said that it is a beautiful experience. She added that she is obsessed with her little munchkin Aaravv and her world revolves around him.

She said, "I am obsessed with Aaravv and my world revolves around him. Motherhood is such a beautiful experience and sometimes, I wonder ki maine itna time kyu liya. I have grown as a person, become more emotional, sensitive, loving and caring. I am grateful to God for letting me experience this bliss."

Anita became a mother at the age of 40. She said that age is just a number and stressed that taking care of self and good lifestyle is important.

In a bid to lose weight, many moms hit the gym to get back into shape soon after giving birth. Although Anita said that she too feels the pressure, she isn't in a hurry! She concluded by saying that she wants to stay fit for her son.