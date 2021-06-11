Anita Hassanandani To Quit Acting? The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Answers!

Popular TV actress Anita Hassanandani was blessed with a baby boy in February 2021. After the birth of her son Aaravv who is 4 months old now, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress kept herself away from the small screen. For the unversed, she was last seen in Naagin 5, which went off-air in February this year.

Well, Anita Hassanandani is currently busy pampering her son Aaravv at home and doesn't want to miss any chance to see him grow. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Anita said that she doesn't have plans of returning to television anytime soon. The actress said that she had decided earlier that whenever she would have a child, she would leave the industry and let go of her work. The Naagin fame admitted that she always wanted to focus on being a mother and wants to be at home with her kid.

Because of this statement, many people thought that she has decided to quit acting for her kid. When asked about the same, Anita Hassanandani told the same portal, "Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don't know when I will get back. Although I am doing some work here and there because of the contracts that I had signed with different brands. I am doing all this for social media where I am shooting at home and it is totally stress-free. I am being extremely careful too. Maybe one person will come to shoot and the person has to have a proper test done before coming inside the house. But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don't know when that will happen. But I am sure when I decide to get back, people will get to know."

When talking about her husband Rohit Reddy's bond with son Aaravv, Anita said that Rohit is spending a lot of time with her at home. Aaravv is bonding really well with Rohit, and the actress' husband is not leaving any stone unturned to be an ideal father and husband. The couple often shares some beautiful yet interesting videos of their son on Instagram.

Talking about Anita Hassanandani's career, the actress has featured in several popular Bollywood and South films and TV shows. Some of her notable works are Kohi Apna Sa, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and so on.