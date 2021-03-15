Anita Hassanandani Wants To Do Bigg Boss With Son Aaravv, Courtesy Sidharth Shukla!

Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting the headlines ever since the previous season ended. Many celebrities want to be a part of the show and now, Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani has expressed her desire to be on Bigg Boss 15, courtesy Sidharth Shukla!

Well, here is what exactly happened! Recently, Anita's husband Rohit Reddy shared a video of a commercial of an app which featured Sidharth Shukla. Apparently, Rohit's firm is producing the commercial and hence he promoted the same on his Instagram.

In the video, Sidharth and Rohit were seen goofing around, and flexing their biceps. Rohit captioned the video as, "Bringing on the big guns!" And the post was filled with huge number of comments, almost all of them praising Sidharth. Impressed with the Sidharth's popularity, Anita joked and commented saying this time she wants to do Bigg Boss with her son Aaravv.

Anita wrote, "So many commentssssssss I'm doing BigBoss next season 🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣 with Aaravv @rohitreddygoa Bye 👋." Many replied to Anita's comments with hearts and laughing out loud emojis. And a few of them asked her to try and they would support her.

Click here to watch the video here

For the uninitiated, Sidharth Shukla emerged as Bigg Boss 13 winner. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor, who had already many fans, gained a few more with his Bigg Boss stint. His bond with Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 13 house was loved by fans and the couple did two music videos- 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona', both of which garnered huge views. They will be seen in yet another music video titled 'Habit' and the song will be sung by Shreya Ghosal.

While Shehnaaz is currently busy in Canada shooting for her upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth is shooting for web series Broken But Beautiful 3.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill Says All The Girls Hit On Sidharth Shukla & Don't Leave Him Alone

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya Credits His Bigg Boss Success To Sidharth Shukla; Hopes To Meet Him Soon To Thank Him Personally