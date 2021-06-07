Anita Hassanandani Wishes Best Friend Ekta Kapoor On Her Birthday With An Adorable Note

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor is celebrating her 46th birthday on Monday, June 7. Actress Anita Hassanandani, who is Ekta’s best friend posted shared a beautiful note and wished her a happy birthday on her social media.

Just like every year, she made sure to be the first person to wish Kapoor and complete the birthday ritual. Anita took to her Instagram handle at midnight and shared an endearing selfie with her best friend who she referred to as the 'FIRST MOST important person’ of her life.



Hassanandani wrote, “I always make it a point to wish you sharp @ midnight cos I want to be the first to wish you… Being a new mom I doubt I will be awake then so I’m posting and wishing you before time… That way I’ll maintain being the first one to wish you. cos you are the FIRST MOST important person in my life and the only one I love as much as my family... maybe even more cos You are FAMILY I must’ve done something right in my previous birth to have you in my life. I love you I wish you great health happiness and LOVE. Muaaah muaaah muaaahh Happiest birthday 🥳” Check out the post below:

Elated with the sweet birthday wish, Ekta was all hearts as she replied and wrote, “Taaaashuuuu I love uuuu” in the comments section. For the unversed, Anita and Ekta share an extremely warm bond and are often seen hanging out together. Earlier in April, the producer also celebrated Anita’s birthday with her husband Rohit Reddy and even visited her at the hospital when she delivered her first child earlier this year.

Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar Starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Completes 10 Years; Ekta Kapoor Celebrates Milestone

Meanwhile, Ekta gave us a sneak peek of her birthday celebrations this year on her social media. She shared that she is celebrating her birthday alone in quarantine whilst giving a glimpse of her delicious looking heart-shaped red coloured birthday cake. The producer shared the pic and wrote "All alone in...." in her Instagram story

Ekta Kapoor Wishes Smriti Irani On Her Birthday, Says She Is Jealous Of Her Losing A Lot Of Weight

It must also be noted that many of her friends and colleagues from Bollywood and the television industry have taken over social media to wish her. Actors like Mouni Roy, Manish Malhotra, Pinky Reddy among others have all poured in their love and wishes for the TV czarina on her special day.