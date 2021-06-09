Anjali Gaikwad Reveals Biggest Compliment She Got On Indian Idol 12

Anjali Gaikwad was recently eliminated from Indian Idol 12. The contestant's exit had upset many fans as they felt she is one of the talented singer and had even urged makers to bring her back on the show. She had even said that she was a bit disappointed but added that, that's how the show works as someone or the other had to get eliminated. She had also reacted to fans demanding Shanmukhapriya's elimination. Now, in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Anjali revealed the biggest compliment she got on the show and even reacted to Amit Kumar controversy.

She said that the biggest compliment that she received on the show was from AR Rahman sir who said that whenever he wants to listen to classical music, he watches Anjali Gaikwad and her sister Nandini's videos.



She said that she never ever imagined in her life that a living legend like AR Rahman sir would compliment her. She added that she will cherish the compliment for a lifetime. She further said that it was like a blessing for her sister and her, and her entire family was very happy and elated to hear it. She considers it as an achievement.

Anjali also said that it was her dream to meet Pyarelal ji and perform in front of him, and she got to meet him on the show. She also said that Bollywood diva Rekha giving her blessing was the most memorable moment of her life.

Further, she spoke about Amit Kumar controversy. It has to be recalled that fans didn't like Kishore Kumar special episode (which was graced by his son Amit Kumar) as they felt contestants ruined his melodies.

Regarding the same, Anjali said, "I know we were criticised by people on social media, but I don't look at it. I look at the love we got from the fans and the audience. We got blessings from everyone. I don't want to name anyone but I know that people were commenting about a few contestants from us that they were not performing well. But I don't look at it like that, all of us just ignored these comments. We were only concerned about our singing and we wanted to keep our focus on singing and not get distracted by these comments. It is not our job to look at these comments and get bothered. Our job is to entertain people with our singing, perform well and people should know us as good singers. I don't look at these comments as I am not that active there, my only goal in life is to sing better. In fact, the other 8 contestants from Indian Idol 12 also feel the same and that's the reason we never get nervous while performing or we never discuss or get worried."

Indian Idol 12: Anjali Gaikwad Reacts To Her Elimination & Fans Demanding Shanmukhapriya's Ouster

Anjali said that that none of them were affected by the trolling and added, "I can say this on behalf of all the contestants that none of us got affected by the controversies or the negative comments. Also, the judges who came on the show and gave their opinion are legends and we respect them. Whatever the guests have commented is their opinion and we totally respect it. Our job is to consider their suggestions and improve our singing. I think ups and downs are part of life. Sometimes you get appreciation and there are times when you have to face criticism."

Indian Idol 12: Anjali Gaikwad Eliminated; Netizens NOT Happy With Her Exit & Troll Shanmukhapriya

She also said that they were not disheartened when Amit Kumar ji said that he did not enjoy the episode and their singing. She added that it is his opinion, he was their guest and they respect him and his opinion. She also added that they had taken and noted his suggestions, and are working on it.