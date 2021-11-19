Ankit Bathla Denies Rumours Of Dating Giaa Manek; Says His Mother Is Looking For A Match For Him

Ankita Bathla, who was seen in Naagin 4, is all set to join the cast of Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki. The actor is busy on professional front as he will leave for Jaipur to shoot for the show. Personally, the actor was linked to his Thapki Pyar Ki co-star Jigyasa Singh. The latest rumour suggests that he is dating Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Giaa Manek, who is currently seen in Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

However, Ankit has denied the rumours and clarified that he and Giaa are just friends. He also revealed that he wants to settle down and his mother is looking for a match for him.

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "Giaa and I are just good friends. We did a commercial together and that's how we know each other. I absolutely adore her and she is a brilliant person. We spend a lot of time together and I love Gujarati food. So, she and her mother are my go-to people when I crave Gujarati cuisine. However, I don't know how these rumours are popping up. In fact, my mother is looking for a match for me and I am looking to settle down. If I get a partner, I can settle down today itself. She is scouting for girls and my life has become like a TV soap because every day there is a new pop-up on my phone."

When asked what he expects from his ideal partner, he said that he likes to connect with the girl even if it takes time.

Ankit concluded by saying, "Looks, romance and money are temporary but what's important is sharing a vision. I would really love to have a partner who has the vision to move forward and we push each other to do better. I am someone who likes to connect with the girl even if it takes time. I have dated someone in the past, but it fizzled out. So, the connection is important and that's what I am looking for."

Meanwhile, talking about his show Ghar Ek Mandir..., he said that he will be paired opposite Genda (Shrenu Parikh) and there will be a lot of drama and emotions in the show.