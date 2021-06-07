Ankit Gera Gets Hitched To An NRI From Nigeria; Actor Says 'Rashi Had No Clue About My Work As An Actor'

Ankita Gera, who recently made a cameo appearance in Colors popular show Choti Sarrdaarni, got hitched to Rashi Puri, an NRI from Nigeria on June 5, in Chandigarh. Apparently, it was a low-key ceremony with only 10 people in attendance. While talking to TOI, Ankit spoke about his marriage and about Rashi.

Talking about his wedding, the actor revealed that it was an arranged marriage and they are family friends. He said that their parents were looking for suitable partners for them and that's when they suggested that they should talk. He added that he started talking to her in April and soon they developed liking for each other.

Ankit said that Rashi flew down to Indian around three weeks ago before the wedding to meet him. He added that even though it was a short span, they got to know each other better and decided to take the plunge.

The Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actor added, "We are poles apart in every aspect. Rashi had no clue about my work as an actor. She liked me for who I was as a person and not for my profession. That's what made me fall in love with her."

Ankit said that their families had zeroed in on a date in Decemeber as they wanted the couple to get married as soon as possible. He added, "Kab Covid jaayega, kab sab normal hoga. I will be turning 34 in September and it's an ideal age to settle down. So, I decided to have a lockdown wedding, which was attended by people who matter to us."

The actor had been in the news for his personal life more than his work. When asked if Rashi is perturbed by the past stories and speculations around him, he said that Rashi doesn't care about the past and she believes in living in the present.