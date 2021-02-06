Ankita Bhargava Shares Heartfelt Note On How Mehr Changed Their Lives; Reveals What She & Karan Stopped Doing

Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel, who welcomed baby girl in December 2019, have been sharing adorable posts on social media about Mehr. Recently, they had a fun and relaxing getaway in Maldives and it was their baby's first vacation. The actors had shared cute pictures from the vacay. Recently, Ankita shared an adorable family picture along with a heartfelt note on how their little budle of joy changed their lives. She also revealed in the post what they stopped doing in front of Mehr.

In the post, Ankita mentioned that she and Karan are on their best behaviour around her so that their daughter picks only good things from them. And this has made them better human beings.

Ankita wrote, "Our Children aren't just a reflection of our looks or our DNA per say, They are Also a reflection of The Habits,Attitude and Behaviour that we have picked up or inculcated over the years! Becoming a parent has made us more aware of ourselves,Cos we by all means want to show our best version to our babies so that they pick up only the good things from us! And It made me realise that in this entire Rigmarole of Shushing the bad words,Not shouting or talking loudly in front of the baby,Using the golden words,Showing the calmer side,Not talking in a bad way,Not gossiping with the baby around,Not putting anyone down just for fun etc etc..."

Thanking Mehr from helping them become better human beings, the actress wrote, "Turns out we have so much growing up to do ourselves... Being good for the baby was just a start... The actual work needs to be done within! Babies teach us to be better at so many levels that we cant even imagine !! Thanku Mehr, For helping us become or atleast try to become better human beings ! 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸."

