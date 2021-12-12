Ankita Lokhande Is All Smiles As She Gets Her Mehndi Done; Vicky Jain Dances His Heart Out

Ankita Lokhande is all set to marry boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14. The wedding festivities have already begun. Ankita's mehndi ceremony was held yesterday (December 11). The videos of her pre-wedding festivities are doing the rounds on social media and looks like Ankita, Vicky and her friends had super fun.

At her mehndi, Ankita looked radiant in a pink dress while Vicky was seen in a pastel-coloured kurta pyjama.



Sana Makbul, who attended Ankita's mehndi, shared videos on her Instagram stories.

In one of the videos, Ankita is seen getting her mehndi applied and is all smiles as she danced to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's song Dilliwali Girlfriend. Vicky is also seen dancing to the beats of dhol. Celebrity mehndi artist Veena Nagda was seen applying mehndi to the to-be-bride.

In a picture doing the rounds on social media, Ankita was also seen posing with Veena. In the pictures, the Pavitra Rishta actress looked stunning in a yellow nauvari with a hair bun and gajra. She opted for traditional jewellery to accessorise her look.

A few hours ago, Ankita had shared a pre-wedding video in which she and Vicky were seen romancing in picturesque locations. The video starts with the couple walking towards a peak of a sand mountain, and the scene then shifts to a yacht with the city's skyline doubling up as the background, and it returns to sands with the couple hugging as the sun sets in the background.

In the video, Ankita looked beautiful in a white saree while Vicky wore white pants and matching shirt. The pre-wedding video is titled as The Sands of Time and had notes that read as, "As the rocks of our lives withstand the test of time, in the waves of change, we find our true direction."

Their pre-wedding shoot video reminds us of Bollywood songs like 'Suraj Hua Maddham' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and 'Teri Ore' from Singh is Kinng.