Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Pre-Wedding Festivities: The Couple Dances Like Nobody’s Watching

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14 in Mumbai. The actress’ pre-wedding festivities commenced with a mehndi ceremony which was held yesterday (December 11). The celebrations seem to have continued on Sunday too with Ankita and Vicky hitting the dance floor and looking quite excited in the pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media.

The couple was twinning in white and pink as they hit the dance floor for this Sunday's function. Ankita, Vicky and her friends had super fun whilst Srishty Rode, Amruta Khanvilkar and Mahhi Vij gave us a sneak peek of the function on their respective Instagram handles.

Ankita was also seen dancing with Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara. The couple posed even posed with Amruta Khanvilkar. Meanwhile, Vicky went down to his knees and proposed to Ankita. She was seen smiling while he carried her in his arms onto the stage. Check out the posts below:

Ankita also shared some beautiful pictures from the function on her social media handles and wrote, “The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable ❤️”

Meanwhile, a source in the know divulged more details about the pre-wedding festivities to Pinkvilla and said, “Ankita and Vicky have opted for a Rajasthani decor for their Mehendi function. The guests will also be indulging in some Rajasthani food, while they groove to some latest tracks. Ankita and Vicky have opted for a Siddhartha Bansal pink and white attire. All the motifs in Ankita’s lehenga have been designed by hand. For the engagement, they will be wearing a Shantanu & Nikhil outfit.”

Ankita and Vicky are all set to get engaged tonight. The function will take place at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel. Take a look!