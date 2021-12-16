Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain’s Post-Marriage Ritual Videos Are Too Cute To Miss; Watch

TV actress Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her longtime beau Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. The couple got married as per Hindu customs and their wedding was attended by close family members and friends from the industry. The beautiful pictures and videos from the wedding and reception are already going viral on social media. And now, fans can't stop gushing over Ankita and Vicky's post-marriage ritual videos that which too cute to miss.

In the videos from their after-wedding ceremony, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain can be seen trying to search for a ring in a huge bowl filled with milk and petals. Moreover, in another video, Ankita's sisters aka saalis can be seen bargaining with Vicky in return for his shoes. Interestingly, they can be seen demanding a lot of money from the newlywed groom, however, he negotiated with them and settle down at 11,000. They are indeed having a lot of fun.

Let us tell you, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have dated each other for many years before tying the knot on December 14, 2021. The couple had a long wedding celebration which started on December 12 with the Mehendi ceremony. It has to be noted that Ankita had thrown an epic bachelorette party for her close friends from the industry such as Rashami Desai, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Khanvilkar, Abhidnya Bhave and others.

Her sangeet ceremony was attended by Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Badshah and many others. For the wedding, Ankita Lokhande opted for a golden lehenga while Vicky Jain wore an off-white printed sherwani. They were indeed looking regal at their wedding. On the professional front, Ankita is currently seen in the ALT Balaji web series, Pavitra Rishta 2 opposite Shaheer Sheikh.