Ankita Lokhande Takes A Break From Social Media Just Few Days Before Sushant's First Death Anniversary

Ankita Lokhande has decided to take a break from social media for some time just a few days before her Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary. The actress shared the same on her Instagram account today (June 3), exactly a year after the late actor Sushant's last post.

The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a cryptic note that read as, "It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later," and captioned it with a waving hand emoji.

Her post comes mere days after she expressed heartbreak at the arrival of June. Ankita hasn't revealed the reason behind her sadness or decision of taking a break from social media, but fans have drawn connection to Sushant's demise.

While many fans just commented Sushant's name and heartbreak emojis, some of them expressed concern and asked 'what happened'. Take a look at a few comments!

For the uninitiated, Sushant's last post was on June 3, 2020, in remembrance of his late mother. Sharing a collage of their pictures, he had written, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, Unending dreams carving an arc of smile, And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... Ma."

Sushant's demise (June 14) shocked not just the entertainment industry but also the country. His death case is still under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).