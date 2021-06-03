    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ankita Lokhande Takes A Break From Social Media Just Few Days Before Sushant's First Death Anniversary

      By
      |

      Ankita Lokhande has decided to take a break from social media for some time just a few days before her Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary. The actress shared the same on her Instagram account today (June 3), exactly a year after the late actor Sushant's last post.
      The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a cryptic note that read as, "It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later," and captioned it with a waving hand emoji.

      Ankita Lokhande & Sushant Singh Rajput

      Her post comes mere days after she expressed heartbreak at the arrival of June. Ankita hasn't revealed the reason behind her sadness or decision of taking a break from social media, but fans have drawn connection to Sushant's demise.
      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

      While many fans just commented Sushant's name and heartbreak emojis, some of them expressed concern and asked 'what happened'. Take a look at a few comments!

      Bollywood.tellywoodf_: sushant 🥺💘.

      Shree_malhotra_3: Kha ja rhe ho mam😢 @lokhandeankita.

      Shuaibkhan4716: Mam kya matlab hai iska kya aap insta se kuch dino ke liye break le rahi hai😢😢😢😢😢😢😢.

      Beinghumanblogger: I hope u r ok.

      Ahead Of Sushant's Death Anniversary Ankita Shares Pavitra Rishta Clips, Rahul Says 'Sushant Bhai Amar Raho'Ahead Of Sushant's Death Anniversary Ankita Shares Pavitra Rishta Clips, Rahul Says 'Sushant Bhai Amar Raho'

      A few of them also trolled her for vanishing just before Sushant's death anniversary. A user wrote, "Ankita knows that SSR death anniversary is round the corner, bahut publicity pa liya SSR ke naame pe! So let's go underground now and come back later! #hypocrite."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput)

      For the uninitiated, Sushant's last post was on June 3, 2020, in remembrance of his late mother. Sharing a collage of their pictures, he had written, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, Unending dreams carving an arc of smile, And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... Ma."

      Ankita Lokhande Celebrates 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Says 'It Made Me Who I'm Today'Ankita Lokhande Celebrates 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Says 'It Made Me Who I'm Today'

      Sushant's demise (June 14) shocked not just the entertainment industry but also the country. His death case is still under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X