Ankita Lokhande Calls Her First Meeting With Sushant Singh Rajput Weird; Reveals He Was Angry At Her

Ankita Lokhande became a household name with her role of Archana in Pavitra Rishta. The actress, who is gearing up for Pavitra Rishta 2.0 release, recalled her first meeting with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput in 2009 and called it as 'weird'.

In an interview with The Quint, she said that Sushant was very silent just like Shaheer Sheikh (her current co-star) and revealed how Sushant got angry, as he had to wait for her.

She was quoted by the portal as saying, "It was weird. Sushant was very silent just like Shaheer (Sheikh) is. I think he was doing his own work. He used to be on his own. We had to go for a promo shoot and Sushant came to pick me up from my home and waited downstairs. My mother was also there. I remember I got late. My hair and makeup were being done from 4 am and Sushant had reached my place around 5 am."

She recalled that Sushant's first encounter with her made him feel that she has the 'heroine attitude', as she came late and as soon as she got into the car, she slept in the backseat.

Ankita added, "I didn't understand why he was behaving like that. My mother then said 'He is getting angry'. I was like, 'What can I do? He should have come upstairs'. That was my first meeting with Sushant. He was like 'Oh she went and fell asleep in the backseat. She has the heroine attitude'."

However, the Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress revealed in an Instagram video that Sushant taught her a lot about acting on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. She called him a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and said that she was very fortunate to work with him.